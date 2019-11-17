Brokers Offer Predictions for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SSW)

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68.

SSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

SSW stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 562.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 73,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

