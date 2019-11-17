Brokers Set Expectations for Becton Dickinson and Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.55.

NYSE BDX opened at $248.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.32. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $264.74.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.