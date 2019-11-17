Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.50

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 48170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 11,747,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,080,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,331 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,307 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 383,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 374,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

