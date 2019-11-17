BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Major Shareholder Acquires $52,290.56 in Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $52,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ryan L. Vardeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 10,484 shares of BSQUARE stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $13,524.36.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 26,525 shares of BSQUARE stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $33,156.25.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. BSQUARE Co. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

