Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of Burberry Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.74) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,011.43 ($26.28).

BRBY stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,152 ($28.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,033.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,015.94.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

