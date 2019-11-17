Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.22.

BURL stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.25. 692,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.15. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $209.36. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total transaction of $10,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,527,324.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $2,874,117.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,190 shares of company stock valued at $19,043,989. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 577,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

