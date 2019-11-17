BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Shares Down 0.4%

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 218,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 161,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

BYD/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

