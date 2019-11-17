Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $547.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1,127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 208,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the third quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.