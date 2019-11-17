California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 43,750 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 459.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

IBOC opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

