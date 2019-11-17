California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $189,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,450 shares of company stock worth $3,348,352 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE INT opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.