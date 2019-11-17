California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 18,256 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $46,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $343,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $560,580 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.