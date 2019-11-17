California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 67,914 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

