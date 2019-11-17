California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 62.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE AEL opened at $28.52 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

