California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Momo were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Momo by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Momo in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $38.34 on Friday. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Momo had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.