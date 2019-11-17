Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

