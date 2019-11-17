Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.86.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$54.76 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$43.03 and a one year high of C$56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.46.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

