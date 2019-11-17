Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55), reports. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $52.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 199.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

