CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CCOEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 1,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

