Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CSU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 176,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 57.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 582,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 23.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

