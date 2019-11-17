Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Securities began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Capital Southwest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.09 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $374.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $523,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Creative Planning increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 161,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.