Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $650,101.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $650,101.00 and $4,442.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.73 or 0.07535748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,169,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.