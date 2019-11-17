Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 385,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,846. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $858.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $20,490,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $20,454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

