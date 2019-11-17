Card Factory’s (CARD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.

CARD has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Card Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Shares of CARD traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 720,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of $549.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Card Factory’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Card Factory’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

