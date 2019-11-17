Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 20,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of CAH traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $56.24. 2,874,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,063. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $57.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

