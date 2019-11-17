Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cardtronics to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CATM opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardtronics has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cardtronics by 2,728.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 283,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 273,470 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 259,064 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 390,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardtronics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 203,161 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

