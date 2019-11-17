CareTech (LON:CTH) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of CTH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 385 ($5.03). 185,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,192. CareTech has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 370.76. The firm has a market cap of $416.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

Get CareTech alerts:

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.