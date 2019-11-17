CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $27,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $201,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,473,954 shares of company stock valued at $49,085,553. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

