Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Up 2.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €104.10 ($121.05) and last traded at €104.00 ($120.93), approximately 102,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €101.60 ($118.14).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFX shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.13 ($101.31).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.75.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

