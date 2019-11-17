CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Short Interest Update

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 15,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of CBS by 17.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,000,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,879 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 191,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBS by 27.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,267,052 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 916,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBS by 5,546.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295,299 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CBS by 27.6% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,191,867 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 474,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CBS. Bank of America raised CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on CBS to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of CBS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 6,850,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,932. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CBS has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The media conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBS will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

