CBS (NYSE:CBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $47.00 target price on the media conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CBS from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CBS to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:CBS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,850,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,908. CBS has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The media conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. CBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBS will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CBS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,931 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CBS by 5,978.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,549 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 607,390 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

