Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 271,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,600. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 39.7% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 139,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.