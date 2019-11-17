CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEMIG has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

