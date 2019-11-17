Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

About Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

