Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 186 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKE opened at $199.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $147.58 and a 52 week high of $199.65.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.