Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,180 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,257,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after purchasing an additional 611,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 89,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock worth $4,292,710 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.90.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

