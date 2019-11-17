Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,512 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $149,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 359,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 73,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

