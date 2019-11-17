Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 497 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after buying an additional 582,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,789,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after buying an additional 472,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 199,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 517.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,261,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

