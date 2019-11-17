Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after purchasing an additional 159,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,376,000 after purchasing an additional 503,411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.65.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.