Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2,289.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG opened at $145.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $104.43 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.03.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

