Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 8,280 Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 186.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

