Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 175.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

