Cetera Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.80 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

