Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

CWB opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

