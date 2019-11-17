Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,056,000 after purchasing an additional 489,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,388,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,776,000 after purchasing an additional 455,863 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.61 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,277 shares of company stock worth $14,357,991 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

