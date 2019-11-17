Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $316,695.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,071.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,382 shares of company stock worth $2,207,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.