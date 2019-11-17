Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 20,559 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,559 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKG. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,576,000. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,085,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKG opened at $205.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $205.57.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.