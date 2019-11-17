Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.09 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

