Cetera Investment Advisers Has $526,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $754.66 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $796.64 and a 200-day moving average of $766.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.03.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $23,815,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,109,343 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

