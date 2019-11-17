Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 52.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,646 shares of company stock worth $17,293,261. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

