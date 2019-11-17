Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

